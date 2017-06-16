Three Church mother bodies have classified Zambia as a dictatorship.

At a Press briefing in Lusaka, the three Church Mother bodies wonder how the UPND can easily recognize the legitimacy of President Edgar Lungu’s re-election in the current state of affairs.

The Church says actions by the government in imprisoning Hakainde Hichilema after the brutal arrest over alleged treason are viewed with growing amazement and alarm.

And the Church has expressed sadness that President Edgar Lungu has shut the door on them to dialogue over issues affecting the country.

