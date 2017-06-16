Three church mother bodies in Zambia say the country now eminently qualifies to be branded a dictatorship under the leadership of President Edgar Lungu. And the Council of Churches in Zambia (CCZ), The Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops (ZCCB) and the Evangelical Fellowship in Zambia (EFZ) have demanded the release of UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema today.

