Zambia National Commercial Bank – Zanaco has continued to position itself as a big strong and reliable bank. Speaking in Mkushi last week, bank Chief Risk Officer Hamish Chipungu said the bank would be increasing its agriculture financing budget to ZMW1billion this year from ZMW600million in 2016. This will represent a 67% growth in sector lending. He stressed the fact that previous years farming experience was impacted by El Niño weather and that this year was different. The largest bank by asset size, Stanbic Bank, took its blue print to the Copperbelts CAMINEX last week. Bank Head of Agribusiness Leon Kotze advised farmers to diversify farming practices as this would hedge against price risk. He said this at a presentation in Kitwe at the recently ended Copperbelt Agriculture Mining Industrial Networking Expo – CAMINEX. He acknowledged that with the shift in the intertropical convergence zone – ITCZ from the Maize belt on the southern part of Zambia to Copperbelt and North Western provinces covering Moongwe areas, farmers are urged to diversify their crop offerings to suit the areas. These areas are receiving more rainfall than the southern province. Farmers were advised to understand their cash flows and records so as to strategically time when to invest. Stanbic Banks Non Performing Loan Agribusiness portfolio has improved to 10% from 30% in 2007-2009 as a result of constant engagement the bank has with its farmers, he said. He said agriculture has generally improved in Zambia evidenced by the above average crop yields in soyabean, wheat and maize production.

