The International Monetary Fund has predicted that the African continent is expected to become the world’s second-fastest growing economy by 2020. With vast natural resources and short shipping lanes to the Americas, Europe and Asia, Africa has the clear potential to become an industrial powerhouse. This growth, however, is contingent upon substantial infrastructure investments. This is according to Eric Toumayan, Managing Director of Government Affairs for global fast-track power provider APR Energy, who says that installing a reliable supply of electricity across the continent is paramount. Speaking at a recent African energy conference, Toumayan stated that an insufficient and intermittent power supply would likely deter investment in African projects. He points to statistics from a McKinsey Global Institute report, Lions on the Move 2, which indicates that the continent stands to nearly double its manufacturing output from $500 billion at present to $930 billion in 2025.

