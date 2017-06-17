PRISCILLA MWILA, Lusaka

MINISTER of Health Chitalu Chilufya has directed the Zambia Medicines Regulatory Authority (ZAMRA) to avoid waiting for grants from Government but create new sources of revenue to support its

operations. Dr Chilufya said ZAMRA should engage various pharmaceutical industry players and other stakeholders to find alternative means of collecting revenue to sustain its operations. He was speaking during the laying of a foundation stone for the construction of the 5.5 million euros headquarters for ZAMRA and national medicines quality control laboratory in Lusaka yesterday. “We want to ensure that ZAMRA can effectively serve the interests of the public, hence the need for the authority to ensure that they are financially stable. ZAMRA should ensure that medicines brought into the country are of good quality to protect the public,” he said. Dr Chilufya said Government is embarking on reforming the authority to enable it to become efficient in the execution of its mandate. He said there is need for the authority to ensure the medicine being off-loaded on the market is of good quality to curb illicit sales to unsuspecting Zambians. And European Union delegation leader Alessandro Mariani said the bloc will continue supporting the Zambian government to improve healthcare delivery to the people of Zambia. Mr Mariani said the EU had invested K180 million in the Health Strengthening Support Programme and K500 million in the improvement of health for mothers, adolescents and children under the millennium development goal initiative. And ZAMRA board chairperson Christine Mulundika thanked the EU for supporting the construction of the headquarters and laboratory to create direct employment for over 120 people and improve efficiency.

