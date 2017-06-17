Fashion Trends with ANGELA CHISHIMBA

ACCORDING to Attire Club, for many people, winter is more about keeping warm than being

stylish. But who says that you cannot do both? Wearing the right fabrics will make you look both elegant and will keep you warm during the short days of the cold season. A good winter fabric should be strong, warm and natural, but should look amazing as well. Taking these factors into consideration, let us take a look at a list of the best fabrics you can wear this winter to keep both warm and trendy. Tweed and other manufactured wools Tweed is a very strong, rough, tight-knit, yet flexible and stylish fabric. It has been used for winter clothes for over a century, especially for suit jackets, waistcoats and even trousers. Wearing any of these items in a tweed fabric, you will not only feel warm, but attract the right kind of attention as well.Leather Leather is the perfect year-round fabric. Because it features a series of great features, leather can be worn in almost any environment, and is sure to style up any outfit. A jacket, a shirt or a pair of pants made from natural leather will not only look great for a long time, but it will also keep you warm, it will mold on your shape without losing its strength, and will work like a perfect shield again the elements, which seem to rebel during this season. Velvet, velveteen and velour Velvet, velveteen and velour have in common the element of a cut pile. However, there are a few differences between the three. Velvet is woven, cut and crushed; it is made from silk, linen, mohair, wool, and sometimes, even from cotton. It is very luxurious and elegant and can be worn on special occasions. Velvet stands out and is a great style statement for men who want to be remembered Velveteen is also woven, features a short pile, and it is never more than 3 mm deep. Velveteen is usually made from cotton and silk. It has less sheen than velvet, and is suited more for casual settings than for up-scale events. Velour is a knit fabric made from cotton or even from synthetic fibers; it drapes well, and can be worn best on casual outfitsCorduroy Corduroy is another great fabric for winter. Because it is warm and very flexible, corduroy is mostly used for trousers, but designers have realized that it can be used for other pieces as well, such as shirts or jackets. A corduroy shirt can be worn over a thinner shirt as well. This will not only keep you warmer, but, due to the several layers of clothes which you will be wearing, your outfit will be more interesting from a visual point of view, as adding layers to a look gives it depth and volume. For great aesthetic combinations, corduroy can be worn with denim or wool, as it is a great fabric to be worn in casual outfits.Fur and fake fur Natural fur is one of the oldest materials used by people to cover up and keep warm during the winter time. Mink, rabbit, fox and beaver fur are all furs that will keep you warm and fashionable during a winter day, or at night. For those who do not want to wear real fur, there are some extraordinary fake fur alternatives on the market as well.Silk Even though it may come as a surprise to many, silk is also a great material which can be worn in the winter time. Silk keeps us cool in the summer and warm in the winter. This does not mean that you can wear the same silk clothes you wore during the summer when going skiing, but there are many silk winter clothes out there. In fact, silk is the strongest natural material and it washes well, without losing its colour, shape or strength. Because silk is a luxurious material, it will cost more than an average fabric, but it will last long, feel amazing and look incredibly well.Fleece Fleece is one of the few synthetic fibers that can be worn more often, even though we do not encourage you to wear it every day. Fleece is warm, soft and can be very comfortable! A good fleece sweatshirt can help you add an extra layer of warmth on a very cold day. Polar fleece is mostly used for jackets, hats and sweaters. Let us keep warm by trying out these fabrics suggested by Attire Club. Have a blessed weekend.For comments email: achishimba@gmail.com or achishimba@daily-mail.co.zm.

