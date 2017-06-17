A 49-year-old man of Lusaka’s Chawama township has been found with a case to answer for defaming President Edgar Lungu after reffering to him as Ch*kala.

Lusaka magistrate Sylvia Munyinya has placed Peter Habasimbi on his defense after the state closed it’s case.

Habasimbi, a police reserve officer, is alleged to have defamed the President whilst on a minibus from Snow White to Chawama.

