POLITICAL analyst Nic Cheeseman says the PF government can’t disassociate itself from the suspension of 48 UPND members of parliament for missing President Edgar Lungu’s state of the nation address on March 17. But State House spokesperson Amos Chanda claims the government has no hand in the suspension and says the “mischief” of the UPND is what is forcing them to respond to assertions on the issue.

