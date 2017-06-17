CAROLINE KALOMBE, Lusaka

PRESIDENT Lungu says the detention of United Party for National Development (UPND) president Hakainde Hichilema and five others is in the hands of the Judiciary and that he will not interfere in the

operations of the country’s courts of law. And the President has said Zambia is a democratic country which is enjoying peace contrary to claims by some political players that there is a crisis. President Lungu said this on his return to Lusaka yesterday from Lesotho, where he was attending the inauguration of that country’s prime minister-elect Thomas Thabane. He said that the courts will determine what should happen to Hichilema and his co-accused. “How many times am I going to answer the same question over and over? The release of a suspect is in the hands of the judicial process. The courts of law will determine. That is what we call respect for the rule of law,” he said. President Lungu was reacting to a statement from three church mother bodies, the Council of Churches in Zambia (CCZ), Zambia Evangelical Fellowship (ZCF) and the Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops (ZCCB), who contend that there is political crisis, tension and also demanded that President Lungu releases Hichilema or place him under house arrest. Mr Hichilema, Hamaleka Hamuchinde, Hac h inda Muleya, Laston Mulilanduba, Pretorius Haloba and Wallace Chakawa are jointly charged with treason and are in custody at Mukobeko Maximum Prison in Kabwe. And President Lungu said Zambia is a democratic country and that there is no political crisis or tension as people are free to do what they want within the law. He said if there was a political crisis in Zambia, he would not leave for business outside the country as he would remain in the country to ensure issues were sorted out. President Lungu said a political crisis would not enable people to go about their business without being harassed. “This crisis exists in their heads because they want to justify what they tell their pay masters. Everybody is able to go about doing their business. People are talking carelessly, there is freedom of speech. Who is harassing them?” he said. He said it is unfortunate that leaders of some church mother bodies would declare that there is a crisis and tension in Zambia when such a thing does not exist. “Let them not declare crisis and tension. They may just get it. But we do not have it. For me to imagine tension, I would not want to leave this country if there was tension. I would be in Lusaka to ensure efforts in making sure there is no tension,” President Lungu said. He said democracy entails that there is an opposition, which offered checks and balances, and a ruling party, whose mandate is to rule and listen to which checks and balances made sense and which were useless. The President said that is the nature of democracy – to have an opposition and ruling party in its governance system.

