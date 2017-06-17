NKOLE NKOLE, Lusaka

LEGENDARY Jamaican reggae artiste, Don Carlos who almost brought business to a standstill at the Kenneth Kaunda International Airport when he visited for three shows in June 2014, is

expected again for a peace concert aimed at spreading the message of love and unity. His sons, George aka Geo and Don, are already in the country and will be based mainly at Mimosa Country in Chilanga before the father arrives in November. The sons plan on holding a series of special appearances at various local clubs leading up to the peace concert set for October 24, Zambia’s Independence Day anniversary. “We picked Zambia to have this show because it is kind of divided, there is too much tribalism and we need the togetherness because Zambia is a rich, rich place,” Geo shared. He said the show is aimed at encouraging Zambians to come together as one and reap the benefits of belonging to One Zambia, One Nation. Earlier this month, Don Carlos held a peace concert in Kenya with the same purpose of uniting Kenyans. Some of the artistes Geo says they are hoping to perform with in October include Cactus Agony and Bongo Far-I but a final line-up will be confirmed in due course. The last time he was here, Don Carlos with the Dub Vision Band at Woodlands Stadium in Lusaka before heading to Livingstone for another show. While in the country, the sons hope to establish the Don Carlos Hope Foundation whose purpose will be to help the inner city youth that are desperate and in need. “We want to do a lot of charity events as well to give back to the youth,” Geo explained. He says they also plan to go back to Kenya to hold another two shows there as well as establish the same foundation. “Everywhere we go, we’re trying to establish a foundation to help the youth because the youth are the future, without them there would be no future,” he emphasised. Geo points out that there are so many youth who do not get opportunities they need and the foundation’s main purpose is to help them. For him, this is the purpose of reggae music – spreading love, peace and oneness as well as consciousness.

