Twelve small scale farmers of Mambwe District in Eastern Province have been arrested by the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) for unlawful cultivation of fresh cannabis plants weighing over two tonnes. Those arrested in separate incidences but in Simukonda Village of Mambwe District include Moses Phiri, 23, Mambwe Phiri, 42, and John Banda, 42, for unlawful cultivation of fresh cannabis plants weighing 1.07 tonnes.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

