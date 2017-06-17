The Evangelical Fellowship of Zambia (EFZ) has distanced itself from the joint statement issued by the Church mother bodies in Lusaka. EFZ outgoing board vice chairperson Peter Ndhlovu says the EFZ board was not consulted and represented at Kapingila house. Bishop Ndhlovu has charged that Bishop Telesphore Mpundu’s statement has potential to cause anarchy in the country, adding that the church should focus on building Zambia by preaching peace and leave politics to politicians. Bishop Ndhlovu said that Zambia only has one President who was duly elected and that the people’s will should be respected.

