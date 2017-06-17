Learnings from the relative success and exploits of the U-20 National team, the Selection of the National Team Under-17 that has commenced will cover the entire country. This is according to Football Association of Zambia Communications Manager, DESMOND KATONGO in his press statement made available to ZBT. KATONGO said that a team technical bench has drafted a program that will culminate into the selection of 150 players across Zambia. He said that they will be 10 coaches involved in the selection process recruited across 10 regions and are expected to pick 15 players per province from the on-going Coca-Cola schools championship.

