CHAMBO NG’UNI, Chibombo

FIRST Lady Esther Lungu has called for doubling of efforts in addressing maternal issues at all levels of care and all geographic areas in the

country. Mrs Lungu said Zambia has made remarkable improvements in reducing maternal and child mortality rates from 449 per 100,000 live births in 2007 to 398 in 2014. Mrs Lungu said this reduction is as a result of many interventions health delivery stakeholders are undertaking. “In Chibombo district, the maternal mortality rates reduced from 31 per 100,000 live births in 2014 to slightly above 20 per 100,000 live births in 2015,” Mrs Lungu said. “Despite attaining this milestone, the statistics clearly indicate that we need to double our efforts to address maternal issues in all geographic areas of our country.” Ms Lungu said this yesterday during the commissioning of a maternity annex at Twalumba Health Centre built at a cost of K371,000. The facility was constructed with support from Abanthu Zambia, Zambia Episcopal Conference, Italian Episcopal Conference, and Chaloshi ward councillor Christabel Kalasa. Mrs Lungu said the construction of the maternity annex will contribute to Government’s efforts to enhance delivery of health care services. She said provision of maternal and child health services such as antenatal, PMTCT, immunisation, integrated management of childhood illness, and other primary health care services will be enhanced. “It is, therefore, expected that maternal, neonatal and under five services will significantly improve,” Mrs Lungu said. She also commended Government for its vision of having a country of healthy and reproductive citizens who can contribute to the social and economic development. She said such a vision can only be achieved through provision of equity of access to cost-effective, quality health services within a manageable distance. At the same event, Central Province Minister Sydney Mushanga said Government is determined to continue improving the delivery of health care services. “Government is committed to improve the lives of every Zambian through the provision of quality health care services in a conducive environment,” Mr Mushanga said. Mr Mushanga commended Abanthu Zambia and its partners from Belgium, and other stakeholders, for their contributions towards the building of the maternity annex.

