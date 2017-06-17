CATHERINE MUMBA, STEVEN MVULA, Lusaka

THE happenings in Parliament on Tuesday that led to Speaker Patrick Matibini suspending 48 United Party for National Development (UPND) members of Parliament can be traced to

March 17. On that day, but not for the first time, 48 UPND MPs stayed away from President Lungu’s address to the National Assembly. The political argument is that they do not recognise President Lungu’s presidency. The first time they boycotted the sitting was on September 30 last year when President Lungu officially opened the First Session of the Twelfth National Assembly. That time, they were 54 of them. The Constitution obliges the President to, at least twice in every year, attend and address the National Assembly and, at least once in a year, report to the House the progress made in the application of the Constitutional values and principles. When the UPND MPs absented themselves in the first instance without the permission of the Speaker, Government Chief Whip Richard Musukwa and a member of the public Emmanuel Chilekwa wrote letters of complaint to Dr Matibini’s office. In turn, the Speaker referred the matter to the Committee on Privileges, Absences and Support Services for consideration. After examining various submissions from the parties involved, the Committee found the UPND members guilty in line with Order number 151 of the National Assembly Standing Orders, 2005. The recommendation was that they be punished by reprimanding them behind the bar of the House after which they were required to apologise. Acting on the recommendation, the Speaker rendered a ruling on December 21, 2016 reprimanding them but also observed that while boycotts were permissible under parliamentary practice, the official opening of the House was however a solemn and auspicious occasion which required all members to be present and at their best behaviour. He drew the attention of the House to the relevant provision of the Standing Orders as well as the authorities of other Commonwealth jurisdictions with similar rules on Parliamentary practice and procedure. He pointed out that a boycott or walk-out was a conventional means through which an MP can express their displeasure on an issue of governance, but that the Presidential address was a special event which required all manner of misconduct to be avoided. Having been duly reprimanded, 54 UPND members went ahead to apologise through their Whip Garry Nkombo. It, however, seems no lessons were learnt. President Lungu went back to address the House on March 17, and prior to the address, the office of the Government Chief Whip, in keeping with the custom, issued a circular to all MPs, reminding them of the Parliamentary etiquette that was to be observed during the address and also underscored the fact that the Presidential address was a solemn occasion demanding that they are in the House by 08:30 hours. Further on the same day, the House resolved through a motion moved by Vice President Inonge Wina to suspend the relevant Standing Orders relating to the sitting times of the House on the very day to accommodate the Presidential address, which was ironically supported by two members of the UPND who also made some proposals on what should be contained in the President’s speech. But as it turned out, 48 of them including the two that supported the motion, stayed away from President Lungu’s address to the House without permission from the Speaker or the Chief Whip. In keeping up with parliamentary practice and procedure and observance of the rules of natural justice, Dr Matibini directed the office of the Clerk to write to the 48 MPs requesting them to explain why disciplinary action should not be taken against them. However, the MPs elected to respond through their lawyers who said that since the subject matter canvassed by the charge letters was pending before the High Court in the case of Geoffrey Lungwangwa and Stephen Katuka V Attorney General 2017/H/0426, as well as in an action initiated by Richard Mumba in the Constitutional Court, they were unable to respond to the charges. The MPs further contended that the matters were under judgment and threatened to cite the Speaker, the Clerk and the Principle Clerk of Journals and Legal Services for contempt of court. Having earlier warned the members that he would impose a stiffer penalty against any member who boycotts a Presidential address to the House, the Speaker decided to exercise his powers under section 28(2) of the National Assembly (Powers and Privileges) Act, by deciding to suspend the 48 MPs from the House for 30 days with effect from June 13. Section 28 provides as follows, “(1) Where a member is found to have committed a contempt of the Assembly, whether specified in section 19 or otherwise, the Speaker, the Committee on Privileges or a Select committee appointed under subsection (6) may impose any one or more of the following penalties: a formal warning, an admonition, a reprimand and an order directing the members to apologise to the Assembly”. It further provides that: “where a member is found to have committed contempt of the Assembly of a serious nature and none of the other penalties are sufficient for the contempt committed by the members, the Speaker shall, on the resolution of the Assembly suspend the member from the Assembly for a period not exceeding 30 days.” The Tuesday suspension entails that the 48 MPs will not be allowed to enter the precincts of the Assembly, including the motel, and will not participate in any business or activity of the House or committee they are assigned to. They also will not be paid a salary or any allowance they are entitled to. There were exceptions of course to the UPND MPs; those who had obtained leave of absence. These are leader of the opposition Jack Mwiimbu, Sililo Mutaba, Elliot Kamondo, Ephraim Belemu, Victor Lumayi and Mukumbuta Mulowa. The others are Ambrose Lufuma, Stanley Kakubo and Fred Chaatila who at the time were outside the country on official duty. The Chilanga MP Keith Mukata, who is currently in detention, is not affected as he was in attendance. The suspension has drawn mixed reactions. The Young African Leaders Initiative (YALI) thinks the 30 days suspension is excessive. “Upon critical perusal of the parliamentary standing orders no 72, which provides for punishment to be meted out, we note with sadness that the Speaker has meted out the harshest punishment possible to an erring MP,” YALI president Andrew Ntewewe said. “We note that order number 72 provides three avenues; one provides a 7-day suspension, number two provides for the 14- day suspension and three provides for the 30-day suspension.” But the Speaker obviously thinks he is on firm ground particularly that, on September 23 last year when they took the oath of office, they swore allegiance to the President. “To be sure, according to the Black Law’s Dictionary, ninth edition, at page 1176, oath of allegiance is defined as an oath by which one promises to maintain fidelity to a particular sovereign or government,” Dr Matibini quoted. Therefore, he said, by taking oath of allegiance, the UPND MPs are expected to be respectful to the head of State and Government, which goes to say that the erring members were being disloyal, disobedient and violated their oath of office by boycotting the presence of the President in the House. “Further, it is instructive to note that Article 110 (1) of the Constitution provides that there shall be a Vice President of the Republic who shall be the running mate to a presidential candidate in a presidential election. The import of this constitutional provision is that the vote given to a Presidential candidate, counts also for the running mate,” Dr Matibini noted. The point he was driving was that it was strange and illogical while they continue to boycott the presence of the President, they comfortably adjust to that of his running mate in the House. He said it was his considered view that the continued boycott of the President’s presence in the House by the UPND members is rationally inexplicable and morally unjustified. They may as well not have taken the oath of allegiance. “Let me inform you that your conduct of boycotting the President’s address as a way of protest was unjustified and unbefitting the conduct of an MP. The President is the head of State and government, and you took oaths of allegiance. By so doing, you are expected to be respectful to the President,” he said. The UPND have indicated that they will seek judicial review.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

