In this video, PF lawyer Kelvin Bwalya Fube (KBF) says newcomers in the PF want to drive out old members like him who have history with the ruling party, so that they remain eating alone. And KBF says “I will keep talking and expressing my views because if we keep on following blindly and we fall off the cliff, the President will ask why we did not tell him, even when we knew that we were going into a cliff.”

