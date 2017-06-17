The Petroleum Transporters Association of Zambia – PTAZ has claimed that it is being threatened for exposing illegalities in the oil sub-sector.

Association General Secretary, Benson Tembo says officials from Lake Petroleum have allegedly threatened to sue the association after exposing alleged smuggling of fuel into the country.

Speaking at a press briefing in Ndola, Mr. Tembo says the association will not be shaken and will continue to perform its role of promoting the interest of local transporters.

