KELVIN CHONGO, Lusaka

PREPARATIONS for the Luapula 2017 Expo and Investment Conference scheduled for next month received a major boost yesterday when two companies donated K450,000 towards

the event. President Lungu is expected to grace the fair meant to unlock the province’s potential and investment opportunities. The event will run the same week as the Mutomboko traditional ceremony of the Lunda people. The fair is the first of its kind and is aimed at showcasing the province’s economic potential and woo investors in various sectors. Zambia Seed Company donated K250,000 and GED Africa K200,000 to Luapula provincial administration towards the hosting of the expo-cum-investment conference. Luapula Province minister Nixon Chilangwa said President Lungu is expected in Luapula on July 27, 2017. Mr Chilangwa said at a press briefing in Lusaka yesterday after receiving the donations that the President will be in Luapula for three days. “President Lungu, who arrives in Luapula on July 27, 2017 will be the guest of honour at the Luapula 2017, Expo. On July 28, 2017 the head of State will still be with the expo programme,” he said. Mr Chilangwa is elated to receive such a boost from the private sector for the successful hosting of the event. And Mr Chilangwa says President Lungu will on July 29, 2017, which is the climax of the expo, officiate at the Umutombo, traditional ceremony in Mwansabombwe district. Zambia Seed Company board chairperson Chance Kabaghe presented the cheque on behalf of the company and said Luapula is endowed with vast natural resources and that the expo will be an opportunity to unlock it. Mr Kabaghe commended the government for embarking on initiatives that would increase economic activities in the country. “The province is not only endowed with agriculture, but fisheries, livestock and minerals, which will now be exploited,” he said. He said in terms of agriculture, Luapula remains the only province with little history of animal diseases. GED Africa country representative Marcus Ascott, who donated K200,000 on behalf of his company, said Luapula has a lot of potential which, if exploited, can benefit countries in the Great Lakes Region.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

