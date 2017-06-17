In this audio, President Edgar Lungu says the political crisis which leaders of the three church mother bodies are seeking to resolve only exists in their head. Yesterday, the Council of Churches in Zambia (CCZ), The Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops (ZCCB) and the Evangelical Fellowship in Zambia (EFZ) said the country had finally eminently qualified to be branded a dictatorship under the leadership of President Lungu.

