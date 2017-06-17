As Police, we are concerned with on-going statements and remarks regarding the arrest of the UPND leader, Mr Hakainde Hichilema in which certain quotas of society are advocating for solidarity marches, protests and above all issuing alarming statements that have potential to instill fear, insecurity and cause anarchy in the country.

We would like to bring it to the attention of members of public that it is contempt of Court to make use of any speech, writing or misrepresenting proceedings before courts. Such acts are deemed to be capable of prejudicing the process and lowering the authority of any person before whom such proceedings are being held.

This is contrary to section 116 (1) (d) of the Penal Code, Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia.

Read the full Article » TUMFWEKO

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

