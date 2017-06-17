ALEX NJOVU, Lusaka

ZANACO coach Mumamba Numba is targeting a win in Wednesday’s CAF Champions League group stage match against Cameroonian outfit

Coton Sport. “We know how Coton Sport play, we know their system. This is why we want to finish them off at their own turf,” said Numba in an interview on Thursday after Zanaco edged Green Buffaloes 2-1 in a Super Division rescheduled Week Nine match at National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka. The Bankers beat the Cameroonians 2-1 in Lusaka on June 3. Zanaco and Al Ahly have seven points apiece but the North Africans have a healthier goal aggregate. Moroccan side Wydad Casablanca have three points while Coton Sport are winless. “This is an important game for us. We are going to attack them from the first whistle but we will be careful so that we do not expose our backline,” Numba said. Numba is confident his charges will overcome their opponents in Garoua. He said victory over Buffaloes has given his charges confidence ahead of the outing to Cameroon. “It is always important that before you play a CAF game, you have a lot of confidence,” Numba said. The Bankers are scheduled to leave for Cameroon tomorrow. And Buffaloes coach Bilton Musonda said his troops played well despite losing. “We made few mistakes that cost us the game,” Musonda said.

