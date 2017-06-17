The Zambia Police Service has warned Zambians to desist from making comments and careless talk that may cause alarm and generate instability in the country. Deputy Inspector General of Police in Charge of Operations Malcom Mulenga in a statement to QFM News says the Police service is concerned with on-going statements and remarks regarding the arrest of the UPND leader, Hakainde Hichilema in which certain quotas of society are advocating for solidarity marches, protests and above all issuing alarming statements that have potential to instill fear, insecurity and cause anarchy in the country. Mr. Mulenga says the role of the Police is to maintain law and order, peace and stability, therefore statements aimed at bringing disunity and division shall not be condoned at all cost.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

