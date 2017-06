Beston Chambeshi third stint at Nkana football club has ended in disappointing note when Power Dynamos picked up maximum points to take command of the FAZ-MTN Super League. The week 12 Fixture derby match one of the biggest and fiercest encounter was played at Nkana Stadium this afternoon.

