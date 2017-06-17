France leads the world in the field of tourism with 83.7 million international tourists visiting the country in 2014. The Eiffel Tower on the Seine River in Paris in France is one of the most iconic images of the world’s most visited country. Yet, it is not the most-visited tourist attraction in the world. That title goes to the Las Vegas Strip, which sees almost 30 million visitors each year, who come to drink, eat, and party.

