STANBIC Bank Zambia has partnered with a Kenya-based company in an initiative that will enable customers to make online sales without physically presenting their credit or debit cards at the time of purchase.

The new E-commerce service allows transactions to occur online through a personal computer, mobile device or phone, without the need for a customer’s debit or credit card. The bank is implementing the E-commerce platform in partnership with Direct Pay Online, an online payment solutions company that has implemented similar projects in Eastern and Southern Africa. Speaking at the launch of the e-commerce service in Lusaka on Tuesday, Direct Pay Online Group chief executive officer Eran Feinstein said the online payment solution simplified how to pay merchants and how to be paid by agents.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

