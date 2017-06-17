Reverend Godfridah Sumaili the Minister in charge of Religious affairs in Zambia has denied issuing a statement that threatens and demeans Church leaders that criticized President Edgar Lungu and his Government. The church leaders of the three Church Mother Bodies namely: the Council of Churches in Zambia (CCZ), the Evangelical Fellowship of Zambia (EFZ) and the Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops (ZCCB) said they were saddened at the continued state of political tension in the country and the blatant lack of political will by leaders to address the root causes of what is obtaining. In a statement read by Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops (ZCCB) president Archbishop Telesphore Mpundu the three Church Mother Bodies condemned the arrest of opposition UPND leader Mr. Hakainde Hichilema and termed Zambia as a rising dictatorship.

