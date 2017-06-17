Four Political Parties have condemned calls by the three church mother bodies calling for the release of incarcerated United Party for National Development (UPND) leader Hakainde Hichilema. The four political parties include Christian Congress Party, Zambia Republican Party, New Congress Party and Citizens Democratic Party. Christian Congress Party President Dr. Danny Pule says the church is supposed to unite the country than siding with political parties whenever they do something wrong.

