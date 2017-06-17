FILE: Independent Churches of Zambia President Bishop David Masupa preaching at the showgrounds during the state funeralThree other Christian organisations has said that the dialogue much talked about dialogue between United Party for National Development (UPND) and the ruling Patriotic Front (PF) cannot take place if the UPND does not want to recognise President Lungu as the legitimately elected leader. The Independent Churches of Zambia (ICOZ), Pentecostal Fellowship of Zambia (PFZ) and the Bishops Council of Zambia (BCZ) said in separate interviews that there could be no fruitful dialogue if the UPND insisted that it would not recognise President Lungu as Zambia’s duly elected head of State. ICOZ board chairman David Masupa said President Lungu was sworn in as President of Zambia and that all the three arms of government had been functioning properly.

