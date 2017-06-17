Evangelical Fellowship of Zambia (EFZ) board chairperson Bishop Paul Mususu says Zambia is at a crossroads and anyone who sees things otherwise lives in a different country. Responding to questions from some members of the audience during a state of the nation press briefing at Kapingila House yesterday, Bishop Mususu said the crisis that the country had sank into was irrefutable for anyone who lived in Zambia. “The heartbeat of the Church is the pulse that you can see. It is undeniable for anyone who lives in Zambia not to see the crisis in this our country. We have stated that it’s (Zambia) on crossroads and anyone that would say anything other than that admits that they are living in a different country than Zambia. So, we as EFZ, cannot be exempted from the realities of what is happening. We will try by all means to redeem ourselves as EFZ and make sure that we see things as people see them,” said Bishop Mususu.
Zambia is at cross roads, Evangelical Fellowship
Dear Zambia
