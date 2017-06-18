CHRISTINE CHISHA, Lusaka

FOUR opposition political parties have called upon the Church in the nation to preach reconciliation and desist from igniting fire by portraying the nation as facing a crisis.

The four political parties also agreed with President Lungu that there is no crisis in the nation. At a joint press briefing yesterday, New Congress Party (NCP), Citizens Democratic Party (CDP), Zambians Republican Party and Christian Democratic Party (CDP) leaders said it is disappointing that some church mother bodies have decided to align themselves to a political party. “There is no political or economic crisis in the nation and the Church should aim at reconciliation and not ignite fire of rebellion against the government,” CDP leader Danny Pule said. He said the Church should counsel the United Party for National Development (UPND) and its leader to accept that President Lungu is duly elected and then call for dialogue. “We support any call that is for dialogue called in good faith but the meeting held on Friday at Kapingila House can only be called a political meeting because of the people who were present and from the issues which were discussed, it was clear they were speaking for incarcerated UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema,” Dr Pule said. The three church mother bodies, the Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops (ZCCB), Council of Churches in Zambia and Evangelical Fellowship in Zambia on Friday held a press briefing where they claimed that the nation was facing a crisis and called for dialogue between the Patriotic Front (PF) and opposition UPND. But CDC leader Robert Mwanza said branding Zambia as a country facing a crisis should be condemned because the claims are unfounded. “The church mother bodies should not think that Zambians are dull people. It is clear that they are sympathisers of a named political party just looking at the people who attended their briefing,” Mr Mwanza said. Republican Party leader Wright Musoma said there is no crisis in the nation, and those talking about a crisis are the ones wishing the country to be at a crisis. “The church mother bodies should not hide in the church to ignite fire in the nation,” he said. Mr Musoma said the Church should not create chaos and then call for peace. “The best the church mother bodies led by Lusaka Archbishop Telesphore Mpundu can do is to counsel UPND members and its leader and then call for dialogue,” he said. And NCP leader Peter Chanda said it is regrettable that the Church has compromised itself by turning into a tyrant group that ignites fire. Pastor Chanda said the Church must educate UPND members and its leader Mr Hichilema that the country has its duly elected leader in President Lungu.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

