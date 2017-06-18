Green Buffaloes and Kabwe Warriors settled for a two all draw in a week 12 fixture match played at Edwin Imboela stadium this afternoon. The draw for Buffaloes means the Zambia Army sponsored side missed an opportunity to dislodge Power Dynamos at the Summit. Buffaloes who now have 19 points, scored through a brace by Mike Katiba in the 68th and 83rd while Warriors found the net as well through a brace by Jacob Phiri in the 7th and 55th minute. Despite the draw, Warriors moves up the league from position 15 to 13th.

