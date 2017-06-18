CHRISTINE CHISHA, Lusaka

GOVERNMENT has dismissed with contempt a statement circulating on social media alleging that government is contemplating to ban the Catholic Church in Zambia.

Minister of National Guidance and Religious Affairs permanent secretary Katongo Chifwepa said in a statement yesterday that the stories circulating on social media are false and intended to cause division and disrupt peace in the country. “The ministry has to this effect, not issued any statement reacting to the one issued yesterday by three church mother bodies namely the Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops, Evangelical Fellowship of Zambia and the Churches Council of Zambia,” Mrs Chifwepa said. She said a comprehensive response to the statement by the three church mother bodies will be issued by the appropriate authorities.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

