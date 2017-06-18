MEMORY MANINGA, Lusaka

THE extended family has from time immemorial been known for its ability to promote the ‘Ubuntu’ kind of spirit of togetherness and unity.

In the past, people believed in the need to embrace extended family members as a way of ensuring that those born after them did not lose their identity.

However, today’s society has seen a shift from embracing the extended family setup to adopting the nuclear type which is limited to the immediate family of father, mother and children. The dominance of the nuclear family has however been labelled by some as one of the contributing factors to society’s moral decay. This is because young people do not have elderly people close to guide them in the way they should live. To a large extend, in the nuclear families, both mother and father work and others run their own businesses making it increasingly hard for them to spend time with their children. Some elderly people have attested to the fact that in the past, young people received frequent supervision on how to conduct themselves. Edwin Zulu is a traditional counsellor and he agrees the family bond has weakened due to the phasing out of the extended family setup. He recalls how in the past, families welcomed relatives in their homes at any time without complaining. He reckons the situation has dramatically changed now and relatives need to make appointments before they can visit family members. The extended family concept has in the past helped to preserve family legacies due to its ability of acknowledging the value of family bonds and the need to uphold family roots. “Today, children do not know where they are coming from, they do not know their identity. Children only know their father and mother as their relatives and they do not know other people in their family. “Unlike olden days where relatives could visit anytime, things have changed dramatically. Nowadays, people need appointments to visit their own relatives,” Mr Zulu said. The world has in the past years undergone a high level of globalisation leading to inter-connectivity of national economies. Zambia is caught up in the globalisation, like many other countries that have adopted and embraced trends that have come about as a result of the trend. This is evidenced by the change in the dress code and sometimes a change in speech as portrayed in many youths. And Mr Zulu says because of this, today’s youths have lost their way. “We have lost it, people do not know who they are, everyone is behaving the western way and that has now dominated. “But no matter how much we sidetry to copy western culture, the fact that we are Africans cannot be changed hence we need to look back and work towards preserving our culture,” Mr Zulu said. Families are Nations founder president, Judith Mwila shared that the adoption of the nuclear family has come about due to the changes in the economic performance of the country. Mrs Mwila says it has now become hard for people to host many relatives due to lack of finances to look after them. She says, in the olden days, life was cheap and looking after relatives was much easier. “We cannot compare life then and life now. The world has changed and our country is changing along with it. The current economic status does not allow people to look after so many people. A lot of people are trimming down because life has become difficult,” she explains. Even if the nuclear family has the capacity to reduce the cost of living in families, Mrs Mwila says it has promoted poverty among the elderly people who now have nobody to look after them. “When parents are old, they need to be taken care of but nowadays, because people have concentrated so much on their immediate families, you find that grandparents are neglected in the villages with no one to even look after them,” she complains. Different views have also been expressed by members of the public over the phasing out of the extended family. Some have given opposing views that disagree with the perception that the extended family promotes unity. They have instead contended that the extended family system leads to jealousy and witchcraft at family level. Sixty-four-year-old Victoria Mwanza shared her experience and said entertaining so many relatives in her home is the reason she ended up divorcing with her husband. “For me, family members played a huge role to my divorce and if I’m to advise now, I would say it is better to assist them from afar and not entertaining them in the home all the time because they interfere in all the affairs of the home,” she assumed.

