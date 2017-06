The family of Zambian musician Steve B who was shot by the police and later died will give their side of the story on the matter on Friday. Brother to Steve B, Daniel Nsomekela has announced that the family will hold a press briefing this Friday, June 23, 2017 at a venue to be communicated so they can tell the world what happened.

Read the full Article » ZAMBIAN EYE

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print