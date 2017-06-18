Government has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting prudent initiatives aimed to increase public access to safe water and improved sanitation. Ministry of Water, Sanitation and Development Permanent Secretary Bishop Eddie Chomba explains that the quest for increased access to safe water forms part of the government’s vision to improve health outcomes for economic growth and development. He says Zambia has recorded out very encouraging improvements over the years in the water sector.

