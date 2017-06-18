The Ministry of National Guidance and Religious Affairs has dismissed with contempt a statement circulating on social media suggesting that the government has banned the Catholic Church in Zambia. Ministry of National Guidance and Religious Affairs Permanent Secretary Katongo Chifwepa in a statement says the statement is false and misleading. Mrs. Chifwepa says the story is aimed at causing division and disrupt peace in the country.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

