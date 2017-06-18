Whereas South Africa’s crop farmers are among the most efficient in the world, there is certainly room for improvement in beef production. And at the heart of this lies better record-keeping. This is according to stud breeder Derick le Roux (25), who, with his father, Carl, owns Xourel Limousins near Lichtenburg in North West, the country’s only 5-Star Breedplan Completeness of Performance Data stud.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

