JACK ZIMBA, Lusaka

YVONNE lies motionless in her hospital bed at the University Teaching Hospital (UTH). She has been bed-ridden by illness for three months now, but apart from the hospital staff, she has to go through her pain alone, with no relatives or friends to offer her any support or comfort.

She relies on well-wishers for supplies such as soap and diapers, which she needs because of her incontinent condition. According to hospital staff, Yvonne’s sister was by her bedside for some time, but then she just disappeared and has never been back to visit her. Charity Chileshe, who is UTH principal social worker says the hospital has tried many times to contact Yvonne’s sister, identified as Bernadette, but her phone goes unanswered. When she answered the phone on May 19, Bernadette promised to come to the hospital, but she never did. I tried to call Bernadette’s number last Thursday after visiting Yvonne, but there was no response. A nurse attending to the 35-year-old told me Yvonne is not responding well to the TB treatment and her condition is degenerating. If she dies, most likely no one will come forth to claim Yvonne’s body and give her a decent burial – instead, her body will be buried by the Lusaka City Council (LCC) along with several other unclaimed bodies in an unmarked mass grave. Last month, the local authority buried 49 unclaimed bodies, after a series of advertisements in the daily newspapers yielded no claim. And since 2015, the LCC has disposed of 424 unclaimed bodies from UTH. In 2015 the local authority buried 221 unclaimed bodies, and 206 were buried in 2016. With more patients like Yvonne being abandoned, it means more unclaimed bodies pilling in the mortuary at UTH. The mortuary at UTH, which is the largest in the country, has a capacity of 360 bodies. Ms Chileshe says there is a growing trend of people abandoning their sick relatives at the hospital. In fact, she says it is a “daily occurrence.” Some of the abandoned patients are brought to the hospital by their close relatives, who later disappear. Dorothy Chilufya, a 32-year-old resident of Zingalume in Lusaka, was brought to the hospital by her mother, but she later disappeared. Dorothy died on June 13 and no-one has turned up to collect her body since. Another patient, Jeremia Phiri of Chunga, who had multiple fractures on both legs, was brought to UTH by his older brother. His relatives, however, disappeared after a few days. Jeremia has been discharged from hospital, but is disoriented. Mrs Chileshe, who has been working at the hospital for 26 years, says: “In the past when we advertised names of abandoned patients, people would come forward, but these days even if we advertise, no one will come.” She says sometimes the hospital tries to arrange with hospices to take in some abandoned patients, but they, too, have limited space. But why are so many people turning their backs on their sick relatives? “Some people just dump their relatives while others give wrong addresses because they don’t want to take up the responsibility if the person dies,” says Natalie Mashikolo, UTH public relations manager. She says patients being abandoned at the hospital is becoming very common. “What we have seen is that people have become very negligent and it’s a worry to us because if a person is neglected then, the hospital takes care of everything,” says Ms Mashikolo. She says sometimes someone will just walk out of the ward promising to come back later, but never return. Ms Mashikolo says in very rare cases, mothers have abandoned their sick children, especially when there is no support from the child’s father. The hospital always insists that patients register details of their next of kin, in case of anything, but Ms Mashikolo says sometimes patients give wrong addresses. She says mainly, it is the poor who get abandoned at the hospital. “That could be attributed to families not wanting to hold a funeral,” says Ms Mashikolo. She says the hospital has to dispose of the unclaimed bodies after a month in order to decongest the mortuary. Sometimes, the social work department does help poor relatives to bury their dead relatives. When I visited Mrs Chileshe’s office, she was making arrangements to help a couple bury their dead child, because they could not afford to do so. Raphael Mukuka runs Mpika Funeral Services in Chingola and Kitwe. He reckons the minimum amount a family needs to bury their loved ones is K1,500. “I think K1,500 would be the cheapest to bury someone,” he says. But of course that excludes other expenses such as food to feed people coming to mourn. “That’s a lot of money for some poor families,” says Mr Mukuka. “Some families only have K500 after everyone in the family has contributed.” He says one man came to him with a live goat, which he offered to exchange with a coffin. “Sometimes I have given coffins to some families who cannot afford,” he says. By law, families will not be allowed to collect a body of their dead relative from the mortuary without a coffin. If the family cannot afford to buy even the cheapest coffin, they can buy boards and have one made for them by a carpenter for about K300, says Mr Mukuka. At one funeral home outside the UTH mortuary, the cheapest or standard coffin costs K450, but the seller was offering a discount of K50. According to the salesperson of the funeral home, K1,400 is the lowest amount a family can spend to bury a dead adult. That includes a cheap coffin for K400, K200 for washing and preparing the body. The rest of the amount caters for transportation of the body to the graveyard and the actual burial. In 2009, the Rupiah Banda government bought 100 hearses from China to help poor families not able to bear the cost of hiring a private hearse. But the hearses, which were distributed to various local authorities across the country were in operation only for a short time as they were prone to breakdowns. BID But a larger number of unclaimed bodies arrive at the UTH as brought-in-dead (BIDs), brought in by the police, either as murder or accident victims whose identity is unknown. Out of 49 unclaimed bodies buried in Lusaka last month, 21 were unidentified – they died as John Does, some of unknown causes. Others’ cause of death has a telling about their own lifestyle, like Kangwa, who died of liver alcohol intoxication. A number of them died of pneumonia, syphilis and murder. Last month, Kitwe Central Hospital advertised 17 unclaimed bodies for disposal. Of the 17, only two were identified; all were adults and only one body belonged to a female, while 14 were BID. Three died in the intensive care unit. Ms Mashikolo says people must learn to move with their IDs. “Our appeal to people is that please move with your ID so that in case something happens to you, people are able to know where you are coming from,” says Mashikolo. As for Dorothy, her body will now lie in the UTH mortuary for the next few weeks, and if no one comes to claim it and give her a decent burial, she, too, will be buried by the council. “It is a very sad ending. They came on earth surrounded by family and friends, but only to end up in an unmarked grave, with only council workers as the last people to see their body,” Mr Mukuka says.

