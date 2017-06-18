Nason Msoni has hit hard at President Edgar Lungu, saying the once God fearing man is no longer fit to lead the Republic of Zambia, after the Head of State’s utterances against the Bishops of three church mother bodies. Msoni who leads a minor All People’s Congress Party, and heavily campaigned for President Lungu, regrets his support and says he cannot believe that citizens entrusted such an unreasonable leader with the highest office.

