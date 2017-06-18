PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu says he has no time for dialogue with the Church and civil society organisations on the current political tension in Zambia because he’s too busy. And President Lungu says there’s no political crisis in the country. On Friday, the Council of Churches in Zambia (CCZ), The Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops (ZCCB) and the Evangelical Fellowship in Zambia (EFZ) said the country had finally eminently qualified to be called a dictatorship under President Lungu’s leadership.

