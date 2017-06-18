JACK ZIMBA, Lusaka

EVERYone knows about Mother’s Day, which falls on May 12, but how many know when Father’s Day is celebrated? Actually, most fathers themselves don’t.

A random sample of views about Father’s Day, which falls today, in Lusaka yesterday revealed that the fathers themselves did not know about their day. The management at Levy Park mall have put up something to remind shoppers about Father’s Day – camp chairs, a fishing rod and a camping tent in the usual display corner. But how many people even took notice? Wisdom Moyo, who had taken his two daughters out for a movie at the mall, said: “I didn’t know it was Father’s Day tomorrow. I usually know on the actual day when I see messages on Facebook.” “Generally, as men, we don’t pay much attention to that. Whether they give us gifts or not because we are the ones who spend. It’s rare that we receive gifts, maybe just on birthdays,” he said. He said he did not expect to receive any gifts from his wife and children. Mr Moyo thinks being a good father is being available for his children. Daniel Sando, who is 11, said he celebrates his mother more than his father, and his reason is simple: “Because mothers are the ones who bring us into the earth and they take care of us.” The boy’s dad, Sylvester Sando, said there is need to publicise Father’s Day. He thinks women are more organised than men in that regard. “Very few fathers are aware about Father’s Day, even I just heard it on radio today,” he said. Asked if he was expecting anything from his wife, Mr Sando replied: “I don’t even know if she is aware that tomorrow is Father’s Day, but I’m not expecting anything. She is down doing some shopping for the kids, but I didn’t see anything for me.” Adora Phiri says the best present to give her husband of 24 years is peace and love, and to be his helper. Perhaps a better way for fathers to remember is to go big for Mothers’ Day as this will set a high bar for their wives and children to remember to buy them gifts on their day as well. Happy Father’s Day to all the fathers, including those ignorant about the day.

