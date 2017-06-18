The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (NUMSA) has announced that it will pocket the Zambian High Commission in Pretoria on Monday over the transfer of Hakainde Hichilema to Mukobeko Maximum Prison. In a statement, NUMSA said it will stage a picket outside the Zambian Embassy on Monday, the 19th of June 2017. NUMSA has condemned in the strongest terms the decision by the government of Zambia to move opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema to a maximum security prison.

