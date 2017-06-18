A Patriotic Front social media page yesterday published an article attacking Archbishop Telesphore Mpundu after he led three church mother bodies in classifying Zambia as a dictatorship. Archbishop Mpundu held a press conference on Friday at which he also demanded the release of UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema. President Edgar Lungu however responded to the call saying there was no political crisis in Zambia and those clergy speaking against his governance were paid agents.

