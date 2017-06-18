  ||    18 June 2017 @ 06:32

GOVERNMENT has challenged farmers to be competitive and produce more maize if they want the 10 percent tax on exports to be waived. President Lungu says Government introduced the tax on maize exports to preserve food security and not as a measure of revenue collection. Mr Lungu said farmers should therefore invest heavily to produce more crop for local consumption and export.

