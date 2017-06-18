Today 18 June marks 6 years exactly that second Republican President Dr. FTJ Chiluba went to be with the Lord at the age of 68 after suffering a cardiac arrest. Dr. Chiluba was both Republican and Movemement for Multi Party Democracy President. His tenor was from 1991 to 2001 which were characterized by positive economic reforms that are to date credited to him. Dr. Chiluba is rembered for liberalisation of the Zambian economy, he was a proponent of democracy, believed in exchange controls and a free market economy. His memorial was attended by signatories that included 4th Republican President Rupiah Banda, Finance Minister Felix Mutati and Former Presidential Affairs Minister Eric Silwamba. “He united us and fought for workers livelihood all his life. To make their lives better, he sacrificed,” 4th Republican President Rupiah Banda said in an interview.

