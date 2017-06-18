  ||    18 June 2017 @ 15:25

Former president Rupiah Banda says the tense political situation in Zambia arises from the fact that opposition UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema has refused to concede defect after the 2016 general elections. This is twisting the same facts: the tension is because Lungu rigged the elections.

