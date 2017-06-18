South Africa Minister of Mineral resources, Mosebenzi Zwane has announced a raft of changes to the country’s mining charter that are aimed at consolidating black economic empowerment. In statement made available to ZBT, the minister stated that ” We have listened to the sector who not only asked for policy certainty going forward, but requested certainty and clarity on historic deals. We have learned from our experience as Government, and we now know that it is not enough to prescribe percentages and targets in a vacuum”. Zwane stated that on the element of ownership, not only had her government increased the thresholds required for prospecting rights, mining rights and the transfer of rights, the new mining charter has ensured that workers and communities receives their fair share of the economic development of their country’s mineral resources.

