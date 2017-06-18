Popular nightclub DJ of the Chez Nthemba fame, Suke Chile, has reportedly gone into politics in his country of birth – the Democratic Republic of Congo. Suke Chile, who has lived in Zambia for over 20 years entertaining patrons at Chez Ntemba, is among the parliamentary candidates vying for political office in the general elections expected later this year. The well known DJ who also sung a hit number Papa Chiluba praising Zambia’s third Republican president will be a candidate on the UDGBG ticket in the elections billed for December 2017.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

