CYNTHIA MWALE, Washington, USA

PRESIDENT Trump’s administration has reaffirmed its position of doing business with African countries but emphasised the need for the continent to be financially independent.

United States Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross told over 800 delegates that attended the just ended US-Africa Business Summit here organised by Corporate Council on Africa (CCA) that trade relations between the two continents is important for economic growth. In his speech, Mr Ross said US trade relationship with Africa is vital to the security and stability of both the continents. “Our trade relationship is vital to the security and stability of both the US and Africa. But our relationship with Africa has to continue its transition from being “aid-based” to “trade-based.” To that end, having two-way trade agreements, not just temporary trade preferences, would create long-term, sustainable improvements to quality of life on both sides of the Atlantic,” he said. Mr Ross said when President Trump met with African leaders in Italy for the G7 meetings recently, he talked about, “Africa is a place of opportunity.” “And as I said during my confirmation hearing, we cannot ignore such a large, dynamic and vital part of the world. We have received great feedback from American companies and members of our Advisory Council on Africa regarding the economic landscape of the continent. “This year, six African nations are on pace to be among the top 10 fastest growing countries in the world,” he said. The Zambian mission based here represented the country at the conference which attracted Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi, African organisations, various ministers from African countries and the business enterprises to deliberate on the theme, “The US Stake in Africa: A Call for Greater Economic Engagement.” Earlier, CCA president and chief executive officer Florizell Liser said the summit provides the perfect opportunity for the CCA to be a strong voice and effective advocate in helping to shape the discussions and facilitate a stronger US-Africa trade, investment, and business relationship that is mutually beneficial to both American and Africa companies and citizens.

