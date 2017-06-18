Nkana striker Walter Bwalya also known as Heritier Binene Sabwa is a Democratic Republic of Congo national and not Zambian, fresh details from that country have emerged. According to records with the Congolese Football Federation (FECOFA), Binene played for Lubumbashi Sports before joining Forest Rangers who later on sold him to Nkana. But he was not issued with an International Transfer Certificate.

“Binene went AWOL from his previous team here in Congo. No one cleared him,” FECOFA sources said.

